‘Our mission is healing through action’: Pontiac community rallies against gun violence

It was a collection of community members and local leaders with one goal: To end gun violence in Pontiac. They say their mission is more critical than ever in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Members of the Pontiac community held a rally against gun violence on Memorial Day. The event was a collection of community members and leaders with one goal: To end gun violence in the City of Pontiac.

They say their mission is more critical than ever in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country.

“I wanted to believe it only happened in the movies, someone else’s family,” said a female speaker during the rally.

On this Memorial Day (May 30), dozens of people stood together in Pontiac to remember a different kind of fallen.

“My brother’s death forever changed my safe and comfortable environment,” said the female speaker.

The Memorial Day rally was in memory of the everyday Americans who’ve lost their lives to violence.

Ad

“Our mission is healing through action,” said Qiana representing Crime Survivors For Safety And Justice.

Members at the rally came together to heal and advocate. One way they’re hoping to make change is by making Michigan safer.

“Safer Michigan Act,” Qiana said. “Recently, we passed legislation that looks at victim’s compensation and restructuring that process so that victims of crime have more access.”

Safer Michigan would better meet the needs of survivors while at the same time increasing rehabilitation programs.

“We’ve got to do something about this,” said Michigan Democratic Representative Andy Levin. “We know what to do.”

Levin says it’s people at events like the one seen in the video player above that drive change.

“To get change on the public health epidemic of gun violence, we’re going to have to not only talk about it in the halls of Congress, but the people are going to have to demand it here on Woodward Avenue, all throughout Metro Detroit throughout our nation,” Levin said.

Ad

The judiciary committee will write a new comprehensible gun law bill this week, and Congressman Levin says he hopes the bill will include keeping assault rifles out of the hands of 18-year-olds.