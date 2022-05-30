RAINN shares tips for staying safe while dating online, meeting someone for the first time

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) is reminding people to remain cautious when meeting new people and sharing personal information online.

The network shared the following three tips to consider when you interact with people online:

Protect your personal information: Never share your personal information including your home address, your credit card number, your social security number, or details about what you do during the day/daily routine. Also, be cautious when sharing any information about other individuals in your life including your children, parents, and friends. Sharing personally-identifying information can increase the chances of being stalked, followed, or harassed.

Report suspicious behavior: If there ever comes a time when someone crosses over the line, your boundaries, and the boundaries of the platform, you can report the behavior. Some violations that you can report include: Requesting money Harassment, threats, and/or offensive language and messaging Spam or solicitation Underage users Fraudulent profiles

Keep conversations on the platform: It can be a great idea to keep your messages and conversations on the platform that you are using. In some cases, users with bad intentions try to share personal information faster to get off the platform and into texting, email, or other messaging apps.

RAINN said warning signs can vary when dating online and in person. It said many times there may not be any warning signs at all.

RAINN shared the following tips to keep in mind when you’re meeting up with someone in person after dating online:

Wait to meet until you feel comfortable: There is no rush to meet up with someone in person. Take the time to get to know the person you are talking to online first. You can talk about hobbies, interests, favorite movies, favorite places to visit, etc. Don’t feel pressured to meet up with someone too fast. Wait until you feel 100% comfortable.

Meet in a public place and stay in public: When you are comfortable and ready to meet, pick a place in the area that is local, populated, and public. Don’t meet at your house, your date’s house, or a private location.

Let a trusted friend or family member know your location: It can be a great idea to let someone know where the date will be. Sharing this information can be a safety plan in case something happens during the date and you want to get picked up immediately.

Be in control of your own transportation: Meet your date in your own choice of transportation. It is important to be in control of the car that you drive or to call a rideshare or a friend when you are ready to be picked up.

If you feel uncomfortable at any time, it’s okay to leave: If your date is trying to make you drink alcohol or tries to pressure you into doing something that you are not comfortable with, you can say that you have an emergency to attend to or that you are not comfortable to continue with the date. It’s okay to lie or to not “be polite” when it comes to your safety. If you are at a location with security or staff, many times they can help you exit the situation.

If something happens, it is not your fault. While tips can help you feel more safe and have preventative measures in place, the responsibility always lies with the person who has committed harm. You deserve to be treated with respect and to date without fear of harassment or violence.

Click here to read the full article on RAINN’s website, in the full article an assault survivor shares her story.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-HOPE and online.rainn.org) is here to listen and provide resources, and is anonymous, free, and available 24/7.