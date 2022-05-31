It’s Pride month: Here is your festival guide across Michigan

(Julia Weeks, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

There is an estimated 373,000 Michiganders who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+).

The state wrote that June 2022 is declared as Pride Month, and Michigan residents are encouraged to stand against discrimination and reject violence toward LGBTQ+ individuals. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed that this year is the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising that took place in New York City.

The Stonewall Uprising happened on June 28, 1969. According to History.com, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn located in New York’s Greenwich Village. This raid escalated into a riot and a six-day protest. The NYC establishment was the only gay bar that allowed dancing at the time. Many homeless youths and runaways would call this place home.

The raid’s one-year anniversary was America’s first gay pride parade. Historians write that thousands of people came together and walked from Stonewall Inn to Central Park. They also call this day “Christopher Street Liberation Day.”

One of the first pride parades in Michigan was Motor City Pride. According to its website, the civil rights march would happen on Woodward Avenue with a rally following that parade at Wayne State University.

By 1989, the civil rights march moved to Lansing to be a more central location for Michiganders. Then, in 1990, the festival relocated to Royal Oak and was renamed the PrideFest Celebration.

After a lot of moving around, PrideFest Celebration eventually become Motor City Pride and moved back to Downtown Detroit in 2012.

If you are looking to celebrate the month, check out these events happening around Michigan:

Berkley Pride Block Party

Date: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: downtown Berkley

Ferndale Pride

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: All day event

Location: Downtown Ferndale

This is Ferndale’s 12th LGBTQAI+ Pride celebration. Click here for information on the Rainbow Run.

Flint Pride

Date: June 25, 2022

Time: 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: Downtown Riverbank Park

Grand Rapids Pride

Date: June 18, 2022

Cost: Free

This year is the 34th anniversary of the Grand Rapids Pride Festival.

Kalamazoo Pride

Date: June 3-4, 2022

Time: Friday hours are 6 p.m.-11:55 p.m. and Saturday hours are 2 p.m.-11:55 p.m.

Cost: 2-day pass is $15 and a single-day pass is $8.

Macomb County Pride Picnic

Date: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Location: Sterling Heights Parks & Recreation

Michigan Pride

Date: June 26, 2022

Location: Michigan capitol building, Lansing

Motor City Pride

Date: June 11-12, 2022

Time: Saturday hours are 1 p.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday hours are 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Location: Hart Plaza

