Man in police custody after 2 girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run

DETROIT – An Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured two girls Monday evening on Belle Isle.

Michigan State Police say they have taken into custody a 23-year-old man who is believed to have driven off the road and hit two girls on the beach on the island, injuring them severely on Monday, May 30.

According to authorities, the driver of a four-door Mercury drove off the roadway while traveling on Riverbank Drive on Belle Isle, and drove onto the beach. The vehicle struck two girls -- a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old -- leaving them in critical condition.

The driver then fled the scene.

Police announced Tuesday morning that the Ypsilanti man is their primary suspect and is in custody. The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was also found, officials said.

It’s currently unclear if the man in custody has been formally arrested. Police said that detectives were interviewing him as of Tuesday morning. No charges have been announced yet.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review, police said. The island park was shut down early on Memorial Day due to the incident.

