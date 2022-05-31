12-year-old girl dies, 14-year-old stable after driver struck them on Belle Isle beach

Police said two girls were critically hurt in a hit-and-run on Belle Isle.

DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a driver who went off the roadway and onto the beach on Belle Isle over the weekend, officials said.

The crash happened Monday (May 30), just off of Riverbank Drive, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said a 23-year-old Ypsilanti man was traveling in a Mercury four-door car when he left the roadway, went onto the beach, and struck two girls. He then fled the scene, police said.

Both girls -- ages 12 and 14 -- were critically injured in the crash, according to officials. On Tuesday, authorities said the 12-year-old girl died from her injuries.

The 14-year-old girl has been upgraded to stable at a nearby hospital, according to state police.

Detectives took the Ypsilanti man into custody on Detroit’s west side. They’re calling him a suspect, and he remains in custody, they said.

The Mercury was also recovered, according to authorities.

