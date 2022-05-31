91º

LIVE

Local News

12-year-old girl dies, 14-year-old stable after driver struck them on Belle Isle beach

23-year-old Ypsilanti man in custody

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Belle Isle, Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crash, Car Crash, Fatal Crash, Deadly Crash, Belle Isle Crash, Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Riverbank Drive, MSP, Michigan State Police
Police said two girls were critically hurt in a hit-and-run on Belle Isle.

DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a driver who went off the roadway and onto the beach on Belle Isle over the weekend, officials said.

The crash happened Monday (May 30), just off of Riverbank Drive, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said a 23-year-old Ypsilanti man was traveling in a Mercury four-door car when he left the roadway, went onto the beach, and struck two girls. He then fled the scene, police said.

Both girls -- ages 12 and 14 -- were critically injured in the crash, according to officials. On Tuesday, authorities said the 12-year-old girl died from her injuries.

The 14-year-old girl has been upgraded to stable at a nearby hospital, according to state police.

Detectives took the Ypsilanti man into custody on Detroit’s west side. They’re calling him a suspect, and he remains in custody, they said.

The Mercury was also recovered, according to authorities.

Previous coverage

Officials say that two people were hurt in a hit-and-run crash Monday (May 30) on Belle Isle in Detroit. Police say the victims are 14-year-old and 12-year-old girls. Both girls were critically hurt in the crash, officials say.
Officials say two girls were critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Monday (May 30) in Belle Isle in Detroit. Police say the victims are 14-year-old and 12-year-old girls.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email