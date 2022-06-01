70º

28,000 DTE Energy customers without power as storms move through Southeast Michigan

Severe weather moves through Wayne County

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The DTE Energy outage map on June 1, 2022. (DTE Energy)

More than 28,000 DTE Energy customers are without power Wednesday as severe weather moves through Southeast Michigan.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday (June 1) in Wayne County. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of up to 60 mph and lightning strikes were possible.

According to the DTE Energy power outage map, 28,062 customers were without power as of 1 p.m. More than 7,500 of those customers are in the Garden City area, with several thousand more nearby in Redford Township, Dearborn Heights, and Dearborn.

There are also significant outage blocks in Sumpter Township, Romulus, and Lincoln Park, according to the map.

