What we know about thieves targeting parts from specific types of cars in Grosse Pointe Farms

Cars are being broken into in Grosse Pointe Farms.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Thieves in Grosse Pointe Farms have been breaking into specific types of cars to steal parts, officials said.

Certain cars, parts targeted

Police said thieves have recently been targeting Chevrolet Malibus, Chevrolet Impalas, and some other vehicles.

Once they’re inside the cars, thieves are ripping out the steering columns and steering wheels, according to authorities.

Steering wheels are being stolen from cars in Grosse Pointe Farms. (WDIV)

Grosse Pointe Farms police said they’ve come across several vehicles that were damaged.

While Malibus and Impalas have often been targeted, they aren’t the only types of vehicles involved, officials said. Owners of other vehicles have reported stolen items, as well.

Ad

Where is this happening?

Police have identified a specific area in Grosse Pointe Farms where the majority of the break-ins have happened.

They said the region is enclosed by Kerby Road, Chalfonte Avenue, Fisher Road, and Charlevoix Avenue.

The area where cars are being broken into in Grosse Pointe Farms. (WDIV)

Search for thieves

Several residents in the area said they’re choosing to park their cars in garages overnight until the thieves are caught.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue search for the people responsible for these break-ins.

Homeowners who have surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage and come forward if they find anything that might help with the investigation.

You can watch Pamela Osborne’s full video below.