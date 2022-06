DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Detroit on May 10.

Officials said Abigail McCuaig may travel to Flint and anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 1-313-596-2200 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

She is biracial. She is Black and white, according to officials.

She has black hair, hazel eyes, is 5′10′' tall and weighs 242 pounds.

