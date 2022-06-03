Detroit mother works to keep son’s fatal hit-and-run case in the spotlight: ‘My son needs justice’

Two years ago, Beverly Winfrey lost her son to a deadly hit-and-run just as the COVID pandemic was starting. Investigators still haven’t gotten the tip they need to find out who is responsible, but Winfrey isn’t waiting. She’s doing everything she can to keep her son’s case in the spotlight.

“He knows that his mom’s out there trying to do the best to find out who did this to him,” she said. “He knows that his mom is on the job.”

Steven Radcliff was killed on March 17, 2020. The next day Michigan shut down due to COVID.

Winfrey didn’t stay home. She worked her job as a nurse in a senior center and printed out flyers, held raffles to add to the reward money and pay for a billboard.

The billboard is at Dequindre Court and Nevada Avenue in Detroit. It’s in the same area Radcliff was killed and where his mother lives.

“Knowing that somebody knows what happened, you know, my son needs justice. I need to know why did you just leave my son in the street like that,” she said.

