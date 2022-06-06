At least 15 people who attended Mackinac Policy Conference have since tested positive for COVID

At least 15 people who attended last week’s Mackinac Policy Conference have since tested positive for COVID, officials said.

A spokesperson said the Detroit Regional Chamber is aware of 15 people who participated in the conference and tested positive for COVID “in the days immediately following the event.”

The people who have tested positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, according to the release.

All 1,347 people who attended the conference or worked as support staff submitted proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, officials said. Only 14 people used the PCR test option, they said.

Anyone who went to the event and tests positive for COVID is asked to call 313-550-7827.

