Driver’s intoxicated rampage leaves Detroit man dead, several people injured

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

A day of celebration in one Detroit neighborhood turned terrifying when an out-of-control driver hit several cars and then hit and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair. It happened on the city's west side at Artesian Street and Dayton Avenue.

DETROIT – An intoxicated driver damaged several cars and fatally hit a 48-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair on June 2.

The fatal hit happened at the Artesian Street and Dayton Avenue intersection in Detroit.

The 24-year-old driver, Mickayla Wilson, was leaving a prom send-off party in the area and refused to give up her keys as witnesses noticed she was under the influence of something.

Police were notified about Wilson driving while intoxicated after she hit two people and injured them.

While the 24-year-old tried to out-drive the police, Wilson hit multiple cars before hitting the 48-year-old man in the motorized wheelchair.

After hitting the Detroit man in the motorized wheelchair, Wilson tried to hide behind a house from Detroit police.

The driver was caught and currently has a $500,000 bond.

Below are Wilson’s charges:

  • Operating while intoxicated causing death
  • Reckless driving causing death
  • Fail to stop at an accident when at fault - causing death
  • Resisting and obstructing

