How law enforcement agencies are working together to fight violent crime in Detroit this summer

DETROIT – Law enforcement agencies announced a plan to reduce gun violence in the Detroit neighborhoods that have the highest incidence of violent crime.
According to a press release, studies have shown that violent crime is usually driven by a small number of actors and is highly concentrated within communities.
The United States Attorney’s Office, along with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the Detroit Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI has launched an effort to focus resources in the most dangerous neighborhoods of the city this summer.
The neighborhoods are in the 8th and 9th precincts and have the most fatal and non-fatal shootings, robberies and aggravated assaults with a gun in 2022.
The strategy is a part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative. The initiative brings law enforcement agencies together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems and develop solutions to address them.
Felons arrested in one of the designated areas in possession of a firearm will be prosecuted federally immediately. Anyone who uses a firearm to commit a violent crime or drug trafficking crime will also potentially face federal prosecution.
The strategy began on Memorial Day and will last until Labor Day.
