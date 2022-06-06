How law enforcement agencies are working together to fight violent crime in Detroit this summer

DETROIT – Law enforcement agencies announced a plan to reduce gun violence in the Detroit neighborhoods that have the highest incidence of violent crime.

According to a press release, studies have shown that violent crime is usually driven by a small number of actors and is highly concentrated within communities.

“Detroiters deserve policing excellence. The continued collaboration provides another layer of protection for our community. The relationship between DPD and the US Attorney’s Office plays an instrumental role in keeping Detroiters safe. I would like to thank US Attorney Dawn Ison for her commitment and leadership to our community.” Detroit Police Chief James White

The United States Attorney’s Office, along with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the Detroit Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI has launched an effort to focus resources in the most dangerous neighborhoods of the city this summer.

The neighborhoods are in the 8th and 9th precincts and have the most fatal and non-fatal shootings, robberies and aggravated assaults with a gun in 2022.

The two areas Detroit Police have been intensely focused on are the 8th and 9th Precincts, where we typically see the highest rate of gun-related crimes, especially during the summer months. I’m deeply appreciative to the US Attorney’s Office for implementing the new policy of having cases of felons found in possession of a gun in these precincts go immediately to federal prosecution. Federal law enforcement agencies in Detroit have worked very closely with DPD and the community. This new initiative makes it clear they will remain strong community partners in making neighborhoods safer for Detroit residents.” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

The strategy is a part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative. The initiative brings law enforcement agencies together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems and develop solutions to address them.

Ad

Felons arrested in one of the designated areas in possession of a firearm will be prosecuted federally immediately. Anyone who uses a firearm to commit a violent crime or drug trafficking crime will also potentially face federal prosecution.

The strategy began on Memorial Day and will last until Labor Day.

“The proliferation of gun violence in Detroit is staggering. We must not be deterred from attacking this problem. People with previous records in the 8th and 9th Precinct will be prosecuted federally if they are in possession of weapons. We are hopeful that our collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office will have an impact on this important issue.” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

Read: More local crime coverage