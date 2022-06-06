Officer dragged by a car in Corktown has been released from hospital

Around 3:30 on Monday at the intersection of Bagley and Rosa Parks a Detroit Police Officer was dragged by a car.

DETROIT – On Monday, an officer was released from the hospital after being dragged by a car in Corktown.

Detroit police said it all happened as a policeman tried to break up a group of drifters from performing doughnuts in the middle of the street.

Monet Davis was shocked to find out what happened down the street from her Corktown home.

“It’s really getting messed up in this world. It’s not getting any better. It’s getting worse. For that to happen on Bagley, we’ve never had that happen before,” said Monet.

The incident took place at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Vermont and Bagley Streets.

Police said it was a silver Mustang with a red fender, no hood and two people inside that dragged the Detroit officer. Other Police decided to fire shots at the car, being concerned for the safety of the officer hurt and others nearby.

Detroit police said they had already recovered the mustang. They also have a person of interest whose potential charges have gone from bad to worse.

“A lot of it is young kids who truly don’t know how to drive. This has to stop. Enough is enough,” said Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Resident and Corktown Business Association Board member Sheila Cockrel said the out-of-control behavior must end.

“It’s really terrible. I wish the officer a very speedy recovery. It needs to be addressed. People are no longer feeling like they have to follow the rules and that’s a problem,” said Cockrel.