Detroit police looking for missing 69-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

DETROIT – Officials say that Gracie Dilworth from Detroit was last seen on June 6 around 4:50 p.m.
Dilworth left her residence located within the 20100 block of Canterbury Street.
According to police, the 69-year-old was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and light-colored pants.
Dilworth’s sister told Detroit police that Dilworth suffers from Alzheimer’s.
|Gracie Dilworth
|Details
|Age
|69
|Height
|5′3″
|Hair
|Short black with a blond patch
|Weight
|132 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with any information about Dilworth’s whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.