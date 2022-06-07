Detroit police looking for missing 69-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

DETROIT – Officials say that Gracie Dilworth from Detroit was last seen on June 6 around 4:50 p.m.

Dilworth left her residence located within the 20100 block of Canterbury Street.

According to police, the 69-year-old was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and light-colored pants.

Dilworth’s sister told Detroit police that Dilworth suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Gracie Dilworth Details Age 69 Height 5′3″ Hair Short black with a blond patch Weight 132 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with any information about Dilworth’s whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.

Read: More missing in Michigan coverage