Police arrest 2 men who thought they were meeting 15-year-old girl for sex at Rochester Hills motel

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police arrested two men who thought they were meeting a 15-year-old girl at a Rochester Hills motel for sex, when really they were arranging to meet with undercover officers.

Jeremy Stewart Coder, 28, of Shelby Township, and Kevin Brian Deilser, 59, of Clio Township, were taken into custody as part of an undercover sting operation conducted by Oakland County and Genesee County deputies.

Coder and Deilser believed they had arranged to meet with a 15-year-old girl for sex on Wednesday (June 1), but in reality, they had been communicating with law enforcement, according to authorities.

Officials said they used investigative techniques known to catch the attention of would-be solicitors.

“Almost immediately, would-be solicitors engaged with the fictitious 15-year-old, with hundreds of people from all over the country expressing interest,” the release said.

Coder and Deilser showed up at the Rochester Hills motel on Wednesday and made incriminating statements after their arrests, admitting that they had tried to have sex with a person they believed to be a minor, according to authorities.

They are being held in the Oakland County Jail.

“I am proud of our team and the partnership with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in the arrest of two individuals who were seeking to violate someone they thought was a 15-year-old child,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We intend to conduct more of these stings in the future. The message should be clear that if you target children, we will target you.”

Coder and Deilser are both charged with child sexually abusive material (a 20-year felony), accosting children for immoral purposes (a four-year felony), using computers to commit a crime (a minimum 20-year felony), and another count of using computers to commit a crime (a four- to 10-year felony).

They were arraigned Saturday at 52-1 District Court in Novi and given $75,000 bonds. They posted bond at 11 a.m. Monday and must wear a GPS tether, avoid contact with children, and stay off the internet.

A probable cause conference for both men is scheduled for June 13 at 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Jeremy Stewart Coder (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)