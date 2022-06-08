3 drivers arrested after Dearborn police chief looks out office window, sees them doing ‘burnouts’

Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said he caught drivers doing "burnouts" right outside the station.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Three drivers were arrested and their cars were impounded after the Dearborn police chief looked out his office window and saw them doing dangerous “burnouts” right outside the police station.

The stunt happened in full view of security cameras and officers, according to Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin. He said the drivers were in the parking lot of the department, basically daring authorities to follow and stop them.

Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin (WDIV)

“When this happened, I was in my office and I could hear the sounds, and so were some of my other members of the department,” Shahin said. “I literally looked out my window and saw these kids doing the burnout right in front of the police station.”

People were hanging out the windows of the cars while they sped away, video shows. Shahin said he ran outside and got their license plate numbers.

“I wanted to make sure what I saw was real, because I couldn’t believe that this was happening next to the police station,” Shahin said.

Three cars were involved, and all three drivers were arrested for reckless driving, officials said. The three cars were impounded, and two were forfeited to police.

Drivers doing burnouts in the parking lot of the Dearborn Police Department. (WDIV)

Officers in Dearborn said they’re sending a message to dangerous drivers.

“For Mayor (Abdullah) Hammoud and I, the No. 1 complaint for residents is going to be reckless and hazardous driving,” Shahin said. “People in this city want to see better driving habits on our roadways.”

Shahin took over as police chief five months ago, and his focus has been on putting a stop to dangerous driving. Since then, hazardous moving violations are up 680%.

“If you’re reckless driving -- and I want to be clear here -- if you’re driving recklessly and you’re putting people’s lives in danger, your car’s going to be pulled over, you’re going to be arrested, your car’s going to be impounded, and if it meets the criteria, the vehicle will be forfeited, if you’re putting other people’s lives at risk,” Shahin said.

Dearborn police are handing out citations for hazardous moving violations, careless driving, reckless driving, speeding, revving engines, and burnouts.

The department will hold an educational program about dangerous driving over the summer.

