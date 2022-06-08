Troy teen in the race for $150,000 national scholarship

Troy, Mich. – Sharanya Swaminathan of Troy will be traveling to Mobile, Alabama on June 13 to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National finals. Swaminathan is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships.

Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full personal potential. The program provides over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities that connect a network of women nationwide.

After Swaminathan was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Michigan, she began preparations for the National Finals competition. At the Finals competition there will be five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent, and self-expression. During the two weeks spent in Mobile, Swaminathan will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours of rehearsal to be ready for the three-night scholarship competition.

If selected as the overall winner, Swaminathan will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self that combats major issues facing children today.

Sharanya Swaminathan is a 2022 graduate of Troy High School.