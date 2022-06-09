Oakland County deputies want help identifying driver who struck 6-year-old girl before fleeing scene

PONTIAC, Mich. – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 6-year-old Pontiac girl was struck by a black Hummer while she was crossing a street with her mother.

The driver sped away from the scene without checking on the girl, officials said. The incident happened after 4 p.m. Wednesday (June 8) on Virginia Avenue near Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac.

“We are looking for the public’s assistance in locating the callous individual that struck a 6-year-old with a motor vehicle and fled without even pausing to check on her well-being,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The girl and her mother were crossing the street when the mother saw the Hummer traveling toward them. The mother was holding another child and stopped in time but was not able to stop the 6-year-old before she was hit. The driver of the Hummer fled south on Baldwin.

The girl was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The black Hummer had “Natural Construction” written on the side.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or 911.

