Police: Driver turns himself in after hitting 6-year-old Pontiac girl, fleeing scene

PONTIAC, Mich. – The driver of a Hummer accused of hitting a 6-year-old girl who was crossing the road in Pontiac and then fleeing the scene has reportedly turned himself in to authorities.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says that a 23-year-old Pontiac man surrendered to detectives at about 11 p.m. Thursday, one day after the non-fatal crash occurred. According to officials, at about 4 p.m. on June 8, the girl was crossing Virginia Street near Baldwin Avenue with her mother when the girl was hit by a black Hummer.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly sped away without checking on the girl. Police say the mother was holding another child and stopped in time to avoid the vehicle, but was not able to stop the 6-year-old before she was hit.

The 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, police said. She had to undergo surgery but was last reported in stable condition.

The Pontiac man is expected to face charges for “leaving the scene of a personal injury accident,” authorities said Friday. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

