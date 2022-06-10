Detroit man charged with murder after stray bullet kills 11-year-old girl; Teen also to face charges

A 21-year-old Detroit man is facing several murder charges after an 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet that entered her home while she slept.

The incident happened before 10:15 p.m. on June 4 in the 20290 block of Goulburn Street. Saniyah Pugh was found dead in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to her back.

Police said William Trifun Dickerson and a 17-year-old fired a handgun multiple times. They were shooting in another backyard and a stray bullet entered through the back of the home, killing Saniyah Pugh.

Dickerson and the 17-year-old were arrested and taken into custody. Dickerson has been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, discharge at a building causing death, careless discharge causing injury or death and four counts of felony firearm.

“It doesn’t matter if you are shooting your gun off on New Year’s Eve or shooting at targets in your backyard, “said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “The allegations in this case are yet another tragic reminder of that a bullet has no eyes. Ever.”

Dickerson was arraigned Friday (June 10) and remanded to jail

His probable cause conference is set for June 24 and a preliminary examination is set for July 1.

The 17-year-old is expected to be charged, but charges will not be formalized until June 11.

