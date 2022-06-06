Two arrested in death of 11-year-old shot at family gathering

A cheerleading and gymnastics student at George Washington Culver Academy was killed in a shooting at her home on Goulburn Avenue Saturday night.

Police are saying the home was not the intended target.

Two people are now in custody in connection to the death of an 11-year-old. This wasn’t a sleepover nor was it a drive-by shooting. Just a stray bullet coming into the back of the wrong house at the worst possible time…while it’s full of children.

“Saniyah made it here at 10 o’clock and she did not live past 10:30. It happened instantly. That fast,” said Lawanda Melton, the victim’s grandmother.

A family gathering on the east side turns into extreme heartache, as 11-year-old Saniyah Pugh was shot in a home with five other kids inside.

“All the other kids were laying around sleeping. I have a daughter that’s her age that was up. They were sitting in the bed next to each other and a bullet hit her in the back,” said Melton.

Melton tried everything she could to save the 11-year-old with no luck.

“I put a cloth on her back and held the hole. I talked to her and told her to continue to breathe and she lost life as soon as the police came through,” said Melton.

As investigators still comb the area for evidence, we were the first to tell the family two arrests were made in the case, an adult and a minor.

“Jesus, yes! We didn’t even know about that. I didn’t know that. I haven’t spoke with the investigators yet,” said Melton.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still unknown. Charges are expected to be filed later in the week. At the same time, what was once a warm family home, has turned into a resting place for a tragic memory.

“It’s horrible to have to lay there and all you can just see is the hallway where your granddaughter collapsed and lost her life,” said Melton.

And life will never be the same for everyone inside, especially the other children who had to witness their loved one die.

“My own children and grandchildren are afraid to come here and I don’t blame them. I don’t blame them,” said Melton.

Melton said she’s planning to move out. I