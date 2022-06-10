Grand Rapids police officer charged with 2nd-degree murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr has been booked into the Calhoun County Jail Thursday (June 9) night after he was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Schurr is expected to face a judge Friday (June 10).

Schurr is expected to face a judge Friday (June 10).

“I have made the decision to charge Christopher Schurr with one count of second-degree murder,” said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Before making that announcement, Becker called Peter Lyoya, father of Patrick Lyoya, who was in Downtown Detroit at his Attorney Ven Johnson’s office.

“First, I want to say thank you to this prosecutor,” said Peter Lyoya via his interpreter Israle Siku.

Peter Lyoya was flanked on one side by interpreter Siku and Attorney Johnson on the other.

“This family has been devastated by the death of their son and brother, and the last thing they want is anyone else to get hurt,” said Johnson.

The Lyoya family made it clear that they want no violence in their son’s name, and so far, protestors in Grand Rapids have listened.

Officer Schurr has turned himself in, and he is expected to be arraigned Friday.

The Lyoya family, meanwhile, understands there is an intense judicial process in the months ahead.

“We are not done here,” said Johnson. “Let’s go get the last justice for Patrick.”

Expect the civil litigation on behalf of the family to be filed sooner rather than later.