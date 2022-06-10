71º

These 2 men are wanted for double-murder in Hazel Park

Another suspect has already been arrested

Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks. (CrimeStoppers)

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with a double-murder in Hazel Park earlier this year.

Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks have been identified as suspects in a double-homicide on January 14, 2022 in Hazel Park. The victims were identified as Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Mathews.

A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has already been arrested. Both remaining suspects are from Detroit’s east side.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, on our website at: www.1800speakup.org, or on the free P3 mobile app. Your identity is 100% anonymous.

Crime Stoppers poster for Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks. (CrimeStoppers)

