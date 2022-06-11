77º

Local News

65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing, police say

He is believed to be on foot

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Livingston County, Putnam Township, Cedar Lake Road, News, Local, Local News, Dementia, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Livingston County, Livingston County Sheriff's Office
Mark Lapinsky (Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.

DetailsMark Lapinsky
Age65
Height5′9′'
Weight150 lbs
HairGrey
EyesBrown
ClothesGrey t-shirt, Jeans, blue Jean shorts

He is known to walk away from his home and tends to go toward the Pinckney/Hamburg area, according to police. He also has ties to Commerce Township and the state of Tennessee.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamburg Township Police Department have searched but have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information should call Livingston County Central Dispatch at 517-546-9111.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter