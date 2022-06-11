65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing, police say

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.

Details Mark Lapinsky Age 65 Height 5′9′' Weight 150 lbs Hair Grey Eyes Brown Clothes Grey t-shirt, Jeans, blue Jean shorts

He is known to walk away from his home and tends to go toward the Pinckney/Hamburg area, according to police. He also has ties to Commerce Township and the state of Tennessee.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamburg Township Police Department have searched but have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information should call Livingston County Central Dispatch at 517-546-9111.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage