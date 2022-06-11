Canton police searching for man who fatally shot victim during alleged traffic incident, authorities say

According to authorities, Canton police are searching for a man who fatally shot a person after an alleged traffic incident. The victim was a 37-year-old male who resided in Belleville.

CANTON, Mich. – According to authorities, Canton police are searching for a man who fatally shot a person after an alleged traffic incident.

The victim was a 37-year-old male who resided in Belleville.

The shooting happened at 5:18 p.m. Friday (June 10) along Haggerty Road between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue.

Police say the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say the shooter is an unknown male driving a 2013-2017 gray Chrovlet Equinox, last seen heading northbound on Haggerty Road near Haggerty Circle.

Police say a possible second vehicle may be involved which is white Dodge Ram pickup truck with black trim which was also seen going northbound on Haggerty Road.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.