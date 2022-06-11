Canton Twp. police search for 2 vehicles in road rage shooting that killed 37-year-old Belleville man

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old Belleville man has died after being shot several times during a road rage altercation in Canton Township.

It happened at 5:18 p.m. Friday (June 10) along Haggerty Road between Palmer and Michigan Avenue.

“Officers responded to find a victim who had been shot multiple times. Several bystanders stopped. It was the middle of the day, so we’re looking right now at cameras, and witnesses, trying to find out if we can find anybody who saw anything or has any type of information that can lead us to who it was,” Canton Township Deputy Chief Craig Wilsher said.

Police are searching for a shooter and two vehicles they believe were involved in the incident.

The shooter is described as an unknown man driving what police believe to be a 2013-2017 gray Chevrolet Equinox. It was last seen going northbound on Haggerty Road near Haggerty Circle Drive.

A second vehicle suspected of being involved is believed to be a newer-model white Dodge Ram pickup truck with black trim. It was last seen going northbound on Haggerty Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400, press 2 and then press 1.

