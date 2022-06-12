70º

Motor City Pride draws more than 40K to celebrate the LGBTQIA community

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Michigan’s largest Pride event had all the vibrant colors, pizzazz and pageantry you’d expect.

DETROIT – The Motor City Pride Festival draws more than 40,000 to Downtown Detroit.

There was a time when this kind of visible representation wasn’t possible. The festival is about inclusivity and protecting the rights of the LGBTQIA community.

“We’re here about creating representation for the next generation that you can be out and proud,” said one of the festival’s attendees.

Many spoke to Local 4 about their journey. One member of the LGBTQIA community told us they don’t have to hide anymore.

Motor City Pride has taken place in Hart Plaza since 2012. Initially, the festival occurred in Lansing in the late 80s and relocated to Royal Oak in 1990.

