Local News

EB I-94, Conner to be closed as Michigan State Police investigate possible shooting

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Michigan State Police. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting on I-94.

Officials tweeted on Monday evening that an alleged victim drove to a local hospital. It is currently unknown, the severity of the injuries.

The freeway will be closed at Conner and East I-94 area for police to locate bullet casings and to investigate the scene.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

