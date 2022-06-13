EB I-94, Conner to be closed as Michigan State Police investigate possible shooting

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting on I-94.
Officials tweeted on Monday evening that an alleged victim drove to a local hospital. It is currently unknown, the severity of the injuries.
The freeway will be closed at Conner and East I-94 area for police to locate bullet casings and to investigate the scene.
Possible Shooting:— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 13, 2022
