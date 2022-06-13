Man dies after driving Jeep into St. Clair River

The driver of a Jeep reportedly drove through a fenced area and straight into the St. Clair River. Police say he did not survive the incident.

ST. CLAIR, Mich. – A man died Sunday night after driving a vehicle directly into the St. Clair River, according to authorities.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, a man reportedly drove a Jeep through a fenced-in area, and then directly into the St. Clair River. A dive team was able to rescue the man from the water, but he later died at the hospital, officials said.

Officials say it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Jeep was seen traveling on Clinton Avenue in St. Clair, and then driving off into the river.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the driver had a medical emergency at the time of the incident. An autopsy report is pending.

The man’s identity has not been released. His vehicle was also pulled from the water. It is believed that he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Ad

See footage from the scene in the video player above.

No other details have been shared at this time.

More: Local news