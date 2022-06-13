Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard named Michigan’s ‘Sheriff of the Year’

*In this July 9, 2010 photo shows gubernatorial candidate and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in Birmingham, Mich. Bouchard, who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow for her U.S. Senate seat four years ago, is back running for statewide office, this time in the Aug. 3 GOP primary against Attorney General Mike Cox, state Sen. Tom George, U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra and businessman Rick Snyder. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

On Monday, it was announced that Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard had been awarded “Sheriff of the Year” by the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.

According to a release, Bouchard received the award in Bay City on Sunday at the association’s annual awards dinner. This isn’t the first time Bouchard has been awarded for his dedication to the Oakland County community. In 2016, Bouchard was named sheriff of the year by the National Sheriffs’ Association. The release states that Bouchard is Michigan’s first sheriff to receive national and state awards. Bouchard is the longest-serving sheriff in Oakland County history, serving his sixth term.

Former Michigan Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Terrence Jungle, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and MSA President/Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement for 15 communities and over 1.2 million Oakland County residents.

“I’m very humbled and honored to receive this award,” Bouchard says in the release. “But I view this as more a reflection of the skill and dedication demonstrated every day by our team at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office than by me as an individual. It’s a tremendous honor I share with the entire staff and I’m very grateful. An award from your peers or coworkers means a great deal because they know the demands of the profession.”

During Bouchard’s career, the sheriff has received the Silver Star for Bravery from the American Hall of Fame, the Patrick Henry Patriot of the Year award from the Patriot Week Foundation, Legislator of the Year, and many other awards.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard (left) and MSA President/Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole(right) (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

