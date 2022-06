Officials say a semi-truck crash has shut down 10 Mile Road in Warren on Monday (June 13) afternoon. Drivers should avoid Ten Mile Road east of Dequindre as it is closed right now. Officials say the semi overturned, and drivers should avoid the area. Police say no injuries were reported.

