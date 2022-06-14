Farmington Hills offers cooling center for Metro Detroiters amid anticipated extreme heat

FAMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The city of Farmington Hills is encouraging Michiganders to stay cool as Metro Detroit is under an excessive heat watch.

Farmington Hills officials announced Tuesday that the Costick Center off West Eleven Mile Road will be used as a cooling center. According to a press release, access to the cooling center is not limited to just Farmington Hills residents.

The cooling center will be available on the following dates:

June 14 - June 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

June 18 – June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related: Temps expected to reach dangerous levels Wednesday in Metro Detroit: How to keep yourself safe

If anyone has questions about the cooling center, they are encouraged to call 248-473-1800.

Read more: Heat indices to surpass 100 in Metro Detroit on Wednesday: What you need to know