Little Caesars becomes official pizza sponsor of NFL

Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, has signed a multi-year deal that names the restaurant as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family,” said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. “With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States.”

“This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country,” said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, “And because we’re the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly gametime meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise.”

So what does this mean for you? Well, you’ll probably see a lot of random NFL packaging on your Hot-N-Ready. You’ll probably see more Little Caesars commercials during the Lions game. Things like that.

The NFL opens training camp in the next few weeks, with preseason around the corner.