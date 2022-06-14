Motown Museum announces free “Hitsville NEXT” summer youth programs

As the school year comes to a close the Motown Museum (2648 West Grand Blvd, Detroit) has announced several free summer programs for children to participate in.

It’s part of the “Hitsville NEXT” initiative which is designed to provide opportunities for emerging artists and entrepreneurs.

"Hitsville NEXT" summer camps (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The “Lyric Project” camp which runs July 12 to July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will give those ages 13-18 the chance to work with award-winning artists, engineers and Motown alumni to produce the “NEXT” musical hit.

The “Ignite” camp scheduled July 26 to August 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. gives those in grades 10-12 the chance to record a classic Motown song and create their own music video.

Finally, the “Spark” camp set for August 9 to August 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. allows children in grades 6-9 the opportunity to explore the legacy of Motown and the types of careers in the music industry.

For more details and to register your children for one of the camps listed above click here.

