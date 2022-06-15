Detroit man to be sentenced for murder of popular hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

DETROIT – A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with, and is soon to be sentenced for, the murder of 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat from Bloomfield Hills.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Jimmy Jermaine Pickett of Detroit was convicted on June 14 of second-degree murder.

The murder happened on Feb. 11, 2020, around 10:30 p.m. at the JZ Motel and Suites on 8 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Officials say that when police arrived at the motel room, they found Kallabat had died from blunt force trauma to the head. According to a news release, Pickett allegedly entered the 56-year-old’s room, killed him, took Kallabat’s personal property and vacated the premises.

Previous reports show that police said it was likely Kallabat was using a dating app to meet Pickett. Authorities stated that Pickett used a ride-hailing company that was paid for by the victim to get to the motel. In 2020, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig stated that the victim and suspect didn’t know each other.

The news release states that Pickett’s conviction carries a penalty of life or any term of years in prison. Pickett’s sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. on July 13.

