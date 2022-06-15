Violent night in Detroit as police respond to multiple shootings, including graduation party

Violent night in Detroit as police responded to multiple shootings across the city on Tuesday (June 14), including a graduation party. The latest of the violence took place on Patton Street and St. Martins Avenue, where four men approached the celebratory graduation party and opened fire, officials say.

Police say two people were shot, with one of the victims being transported by the Detroit police while the other victim was transported by ambulance.

The scenes of violence had helicopters occupying the sky.

The mother of one of the victims who had been killed on the city’s east side is seen in the video player above, trying to get information from the officers that were in the vicinity

Officials say the man was sitting in his vehicle when two men riding in a U-Haul truck pulled up and fired shots killing him.

Detroit police say they have two people in custody. Officials say they also recovered the U-Haul used in the shooting on the city’s east side.

A short time after that, officers can be seen scrambling from the graduation shooting to Oakfield and Cambridge avenues for another shooting that had taken place Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they have never seen a night like this before.