How mobile weapon detectors will be used at Ford Fireworks in Detroit this year

It is always one of the biggest parties of the summer, and in 11 days, the Ford Fireworks return downtown after a two-year hiatus. With another big crowd expected to pack Hart Plaza, Metro Detroiters will notice something new this year, metal detectors.

The metal detectors are different than the ones typically seen at sporting events and concerts. You no longer have to empty your pockets, you just walk right through.

Detroit police now have 10 mobile weapon detectors that were paid for by American Rescue Act tax dollars.

They’ve already been set up at the Movement music festival, the Grand Prix and Pride events. People are funneled through and the technology can instantly detect a weapon.

Police said events can request firearm restrictions. Police also said CPL holders will be encouraged to safely secure their weapons.

