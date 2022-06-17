75º

Car crashes into 2 homes in Southfield, destroys garage door

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Car crashes into two homes in Southfield. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A car plowed through a Southfield home garage door before hitting the neighboring home on Friday morning.

We’re not sure what led up to this crash just yet, but visuals from the scene show a garage door completely destroyed, with a vehicle, severely damaged, impacting the home next door to the garage.

The scene is in the area of 12 Mile Road and Lincoln, at Alta Vista and Continental.

We have no word on injuries, but we’ll keep you posted.

