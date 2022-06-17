Police looking for missing Farmington Hills teen last seen on Thursday

Police in Farmington Hills are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen by her family on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the info from Farmington Hills police:

The missing person is Amaya Arteaga. Amaya is 14 years old, 5′5″, 180-190 pounds, and has shoulder length brown hair that is shaved close on one side, and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving her residence near Eight Mile and Tuck Road in the City of Farmington Hills by her family at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 16th, 2022.

Amaya was last seen wearing a black and gray tie-dyed t-shirt, along with green and black shorts. She was possibly wearing NIKE slide sandals and carrying a green and black backpack. She has “road rash” type scrapes on her right leg from a recent fall.

Anyone who observes Amaya or has information regarding her location, is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610 or call 911.