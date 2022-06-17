83º

Royal Oak police stepping up enforcement on Woodward Avenue

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police in Royal Oak say they’re stepping up traffic enforcement along Woodward Avenue this summer.

Royal Oak Police said in a release, as part of an ongoing effort to “maintain quality of life for residents and businesses,” officers will be will be stepping up patrols on Woodward.

“Every year, the police department receives a multitude of complaints regarding loud vehicles, revving engines, squealing tires and vehicles accelerating quickly from traffic lights. In addition, we receive complaints of cruisers congregating in parking lots, creating disturbances and leaving trash,” Royal Oak Police said.

Police said they will continue strict enforcement on vehicles being driven in an unsafe manner, like speeding or racing. They will also be patrolling private parking and business parking lots for people parked illegally.

“Summertime “cruising” on Woodward has been an ongoing issue over the past several years. We will continue to evaluate these efforts and explore solutions to ensure Royal Oak is always a great place to live, work, and play.”

