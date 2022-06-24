18-year-old dies after shooting in Ypsilanti Township, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old man was killed in an Ypsilanti Township shooting, police said.

Washtenaw County deputies were called at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 22) to the 1000 block of South Harris Road, they said.

Officials found Sean Longoria, 18, of Ypsilanti Township, had been struck by gunfire, according to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the details surrounding the shooting, and they’re asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-4625, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.