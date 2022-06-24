Family still seeks justice 14 years after Detroit father shot, killed on doorstep of his home

DETROIT – A family is still looking for answers 14 years after a Detroit man was shot and killed at the doorstep of his home.

Don Jefferson Jr., 34, was fatally shot on June 24, 2008, at his home in the 19300 block of Hickory Street in Detroit.

His family said Jefferson had been out boating with friends when he got a call to return home. Not long after he returned, at about 1 a.m., there was a knock at his door. He was shot and killed when he opened the door.

Jefferson graduated from Pershing High School, loved fashion, and always dressed nicely. He hoped to one day design his own clothing. He attended Messiah Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. He had one son and was loved by many, his family said.

“He’s missed out on a lot of things, he’s missed out on a godson that he’s never met, and we just want closure,” his cousin said in 2018.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or make an anonymous tip online.

