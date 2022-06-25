Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend, her sister in Wayne, officials say

After a lengthy search, officials say they have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and her sister in Wayne.

Accused shooter Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, was arrested Friday, officials say.

Greer was involved in an argument with sisters Dominique Parchmon, 30, and Shyanna Hall, 18, at a residence on Niagara Street.

The argument reportedly escalated, and Greer is accused of firing several shots at both sisters with a 9 mm handgun.

No other details have been shared at this time.