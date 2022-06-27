Life of 3-year-old boy found dead in freezer remembered by family, friends

The body of 3-year-old Chase Allen was found in a freezer Friday morning during a CPS welfare check.

Charges were just filed and we’re finally getting a look at the mom who’s accused of murdering the person she was meant to protect the most.

Everyone in that community and family is now impacted in someway.

“My little cousin, he was a funny little boy,” said 11-year-old Zy’air Anderson. “He was the youngest best friend I had. I’m hurting, but God knows how I’m feeling. I know Chase is in a better place, but it still doesn’t make me stop crying. It hurts real bad. He’s only 3. You’re not supposed to do that to a kid.”

Chase’s mother, Azuradee France, is now facing charges of felony murder, 1st-degree child abuse, along with torture and concealing the death of an individual. Betty Jenkins is her Grandmother.

“It’s just a little too hard to bear for the family,” said Betty Jenkins, France’s grandmother. Not only for the family but the friends, neighbors, everyone who knew her.”

Next door neighbor Cheryl Hardy wishes she could have helped being so close.

“I just wish I could have done more,” she said. “I wish that I could have saved him. I just wish.”

A candlelight vigil and balloon release took place right in front of the very same house where the horrible discovery was made.

A community activist known as “Pastor Mo,” did his best console chase’s loved ones.

“This one hurts deep within,” he said. “I don’t even have words to fathom the egregious act towards this child.”

As of now, the investigation continues into finding out how little Chase died and how long his body had been in the basement of the house while he was believed to be missing for so long.

The mom is due back in court on July the 15th. Family members however tell us she had a boyfriend that may have been coming in and out of the home. Police are unable to confirm that at this time.