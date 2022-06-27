Man charged with sexually assaulting woman inside Dearborn store, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman inside a Dearborn store earlier this month, police said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. June 2 in the Walmart at 5851 Mercury Drive, according to authorities.

Marshal Dwight Brown is accused of walking into the store while wearing an Amazon hat and shirt and inappropriately touching a woman.

When she confronted Brown, they got into a brief struggle, police said.

Surveillance footage showed Brown fleeing in a white SUV, officials said.

Brown was arrested Thursday (June 23) in Lyon Township and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“The tips from the community were instrumental in leading our investigators to making an arrest in this case,” Dearborn police Cmdr. Timothy McHale said. “This is another example of the police and the public working together for a safer community.”

Brown was arraigned Friday in 19th District Court and given a $5,000 cash bond, or 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 8.