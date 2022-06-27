Police lights weren’t on at time of crash that left Dearborn officer, other driver with minor injuries

DEARBORN, Mich. – A crash that injured a Dearborn police officer and another driver happened because the officer entered an intersection without the vehicle’s emergency lights on, authorities said.

Police were called Sunday (June 26) to the 7700 block of Kendal Street in Dearborn for a report of someone trying to break into a vehicle, according to officials.

On the way to the scene, an officer got into a crash with a civilian at the intersection of Kendal Street and Diversey Avenue, police said.

Investigators revealed the officer had entered the intersection without yielding to traffic and had not activated the vehicle’s emergency equipment.

“This was an unfortunate accident that demonstrates the importance of following protocols at all times,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “We are grateful that both drivers are safe and we have initiated an internal process to review and correct the action.”

Both the officer and the driver of the other car reported minor injuries following the collision, according to authorities. No additional passengers were involved.