The scene of a June 28, 2022, shooting in Ypsilanti Township.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

The shooting happened in the late morning or early afternoon Tuesday (June 28). Deputies said they were called to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road.

The 46-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information has been revealed.