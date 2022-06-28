Morning 4: Parents of accused Oxford shooter to call son to testify at their trial -- and other top stories

Jennifer Crumbley, 44, and James Crumbley, 55, appear in court on June 27, 2022, for a hearing regarding their motion to change the venue of their trial. The Crumbleys are each facing four involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the Oxford High School shooting.

‘Not about throwing their son under the bus’: Crumbley parents to call son to testify at their trial

The defense team for the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter said they will call on their son to testify at their trial, but it’s not part of a plan to “throw him under the bus.”

During Monday’s hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the prosecution and defense debated whether or not Ethan Crumbley, the suspected shooter, should be allowed to testify during his parents’ case.

What we’ve learned about CPS visits to Detroit home where toddler was found dead in freezer

New questions are circulating following the gruesome discovery of a three-year-old boy found in a freezer on Detroit’s west side. Family members say Child Protective Services were called, but the kids were allowed to stay in the home with the mother, who has now been arrested.

Southgate nurse admits she stole COVID vaccine cards from hospital, sold them for $150-$200

A Southgate nurse admitted that she stole COVID vaccine cards from a Detroit hospital and sold them to residents for $150-$200.

She’s back: Kim Adams returns to WDIV weather team in August

Former Local 4 News Meteorologist Kim Adams will rejoin WDIV as Meteorologist on all of our station’s main content platforms -- Local 4 News on television, the station website ClickOnDetroit, and the station’s streaming channel Local 4+. It was announced today by WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis.

