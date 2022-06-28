Pontiac man who drove company truck home after argument at work killed by supervisor, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man got into an argument with a supervisor at work, drove home early in a company truck, and was later shot and killed by the supervisor outside his own home, police said.

Oakland County deputies said Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, was involved in an altercation with his supervisor, a 27-year-old Pontiac man, during work on Monday (June 27).

Brotemarkle left work after the altercation and drove a company truck to his home in the 800 block of Woodland Drive, according to authorities.

The supervisor and other coworkers went to Brotemarkle’s house to retrieve the truck, and the two men got into another confrontation outside, police said. The situation escalated, and Brotemarkle was shot several times, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called shortly after noon Monday to the location on Woodland Drive, and they said they found Brotemarkle lying unresponsive in the road with gunshot wounds.

There were multiple 9 mm shell casings at the scene, investigators said.

Officials rushed Brotemarkle to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, they said.

Police arrested the supervisor at a home on Perkins Street within an hour of the shooting, according to authorities. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Charges are expected as soon as Wednesday.