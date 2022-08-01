Supervisor charged with killing Oakland County worker who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County worker who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work.

Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.

After the dispute, Brotemarkle left work and drove a company truck to his home in the 800 block of Woodland Drive, police said.

Ebarra and other coworkers went to the home to retrieve the truck, according to officials. While they were at the home, a confrontation between Ebarra and Brotemarkle escalated, and Brotemarkle was shot multiple times, authorities said.

Oakland County deputies said they went to the home and found Brotemarkle lying in the road unresponsive. He died from gunshot injuries, they said.

Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Ebarra was arrested within an hour and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, police said. On Wednesday (July 27), a second-degree murder charge was added due to additional forensic review by prosecutors.

Ebarra is being held without bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 8.